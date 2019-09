EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to reports of a fox attack on Heritage Drive in East Lyme on Monday morning around 10 a.m.

Police say two people were attacked by an animal they believe was a fox.

According to Ledge Light Health District, the animal was not captured.

LLHD advises the public to avoid feeding stray animals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT

ON 9/9/19, A FOX FROM THE AREA OF HERITAGE ROAD IN #EASTLYME ATTACKED PERSONS AND WAS NOT ABLE TO BE CAPTURED. IF YOU OBSERVE A FOX IN THE AREA OF HERITAGE ROAD, YOU SHOULD CONTACT OFFICER YUCHNIUK AT 860-442-9451 OR ACO@WATERFORDCT.ORG — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) September 9, 2019

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Yuchniuk at 860-442-9451 or aco@waterfordct.org.