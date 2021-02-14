Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven raising funds for dog found abandoned, suffering from frostbite in Branford

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven pizza restaurant is helping another animal in need Sunday.
Until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, you can stop by Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven and buy a pie or leave a donation. all of the money will go to help Lincoln at Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.
Lincoln was found abandoned outside in Branford last month suffering from frostbite.
RELATED: Dog found freezing, suffering from frostbite after being abandoned in Branford
According to volunteers at the shelter, Lincoln is going well—his skin and paws are getting better!
This fundraiser for Lincoln will put John Frisco, the owner of Frisco’s Pizza, over $100,000 in donations for various rescue animals in the community.