Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven raising funds for dog found abandoned, suffering from frostbite in Branford

Animals and Wildlife

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven pizza restaurant is helping another animal in need Sunday.

Until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, you can stop by Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven and buy a pie or leave a donation. all of the money will go to help Lincoln at Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Lincoln was found abandoned outside in Branford last month suffering from frostbite.

RELATED: Dog found freezing, suffering from frostbite after being abandoned in Branford

According to volunteers at the shelter, Lincoln is going well—his skin and paws are getting better!

  • Frisco’s Pizza – New Haven – fundraiser for Lincoln the dog abandoned in Branford Jan 2021 – 021421 – Photo by WTNH’s Ashley Baylor
  • Lincoln abandoned in Branford, CT 012521 — (Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter)

This fundraiser for Lincoln will put John Frisco, the owner of Frisco’s Pizza, over $100,000 in donations for various rescue animals in the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Private contractors struggling to find enough salt for the upcoming snowstorms

News /

Founder Barstool Sports wants everyone to know: New Haven is the pizza capital of the U.S.

News /

Covid-19 variant strains double in the U.S. in 12 days while Connecticut positivity low

News /

Waterbury begins taking COVID vaccine directly to "hard to reach communities"

News /

Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

News /

Sources: Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss