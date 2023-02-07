BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed of being a scientist? Now’s your chance!

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo needs volunteers to participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands and invite Connecticut residents to become Citizen-Scientists.

So, what does being a Citizen-Scientist entail? The volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands and keep a “frog log” to record the frog and toad calls they hear. They’ll work with experts to learn about local frog species and then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night throughout the spring and summer.

The watch is ideal for families with older children, as frog logs will begin half an hour after sunset.

Each observation will be reported to a national online database and contribute to amphibian conservation efforts.

“FrogWatch USA is a wonderful way for us to engage a new generation of people interested in preserving animal habitats and conservation,” Jim Knox, education curator at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, said. “This program demonstrates how we can all play a part in protecting wildlife.”

Volunteers will need to participate in either a virtual or in-person training session, where they’ll learn about the important role amphibians play in the ecosystem and how to identify ten species of frogs heard across the state. A final assessment will solidify their role as a certified FrogWatch volunteer.

Register to be a volunteer here.