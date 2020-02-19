Golden retriever chasing world record for number of tennis balls a dog can hold in its mouth at once

CANADAIGU, New York (WTNH) — A golden retriever in New York is chasing a world record for the number of tennis balls he can hold in his mouth at once!

Finley the golden retriever loves to fetch. When he was around 2-years-old, he developed a special talent, taking his game to a whole new level.

“All of a sudden I look over and he has four tennis balls in his mouth. That was shocking, and then as times goes on. My dad would be outside throwing the ball to him and he would throw multiple balls, catch it, drop it, catch it, drop it. And then he’d bring them all back.” – Finley’s owner

Finley can now hold six tennis balls in his mouth at one time. His family is trying to get him recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The old record is five.

Finley has become a social media sensation, with more than 34,000 followers on Instagram.