Hamden fire crews rescue dog lost in Sleeping Giant since Saturday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A deaf, elderly dog missing for days has been rescued from Sleeping Giant State Park.

On Saturday, the owner was at hiking with his 17-year-old dog, Sadie, when she pulled off her collar and ran off.

For those past few days, her owners never gave up on looking for the dog.

The Hamden Fire Chief said Sadie was found at Sleeping Giant Wednesday with the help of some Good Samaritans.

She was tucked underneath some giant boulders. The Good Samaritans were able to get the dog out from the boulders, but could not get the dog down from where she was.

The Hamden fire department stepped in and was able to get Sadie down and onto a stretcher.

Sadie was dehydrated and will be checked out by vets.