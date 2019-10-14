Hamden officer honored for saving baby turkeys

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden Animal Control Officer was honored Monday for his dedication to caring for 7 baby turkeys.

According to Hamden Police, Officer Mitch Gibbs was called for service to a Hamden Turnpike address on July 25th for a report of 3 wild turkey poults (baby turkey chicks) alone in a residential yard.

Upon arrival, Officer Gibbs determined that the mother turkey had been killed by a predator. He played the sounds of a mother turkey to lure any surviving poults out. He was able to locate 7 poults in total.

Hamden Police report that Officer Gibbs attempted to locate a wildlife rehabilitation, but was unsuccessful, so he took the poults back to his own residence to care for them.

The following day, and on his own time, Office Gibbs drove the poults 100 miles (round trip) to a wildlife rehabilitator in Warren, CT.

In a letter to Hamden Police Captain, Ronald Smith, rehabilitator Stilson-Shook wrote of Officer Gibbs, “It was imperative to these poults that they get to a rehabber. Mitch, on his own time, drove them to me. I have raised a happy flock of wild turkeys that have been returned to the wild thanks to Mitch.”

In a statement Monday, the Hamden Police Captain, Ronald Smith, said of Gibbs’ actions, “I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and compassion that was shown by AACO Gibbs.”