(WTNH) — A mosquito infected with West Nile Virus was found in Newington after the Fourth of July weekend, according to health officials.

Officials say they trapped it on July 8, marking this particular mosquito to be the state’s first positive test of the season. Experts expect more cases to pop up through September.

As always during these times, it’s a good idea to wear long sleeves and carry bug spray to protect yourself from mosquitoes and any harmful viral threat they could pass on.