HARTFORD, Conn . - An effort to protect the rights of elephants.

The Appellate Court of Connecticut will hear an oral argument Monday about why three elephants in a Goshen-based traveling circus should be released.

The group wants the animals transferred to the performing Animal Welfare Society. It says are residents have protested the Commerford Zoo's exploitation of elephants for over a decade.

The hearing will be held in Hartford at 2 p.m. on Monday, which just so happens to be Earth Day.