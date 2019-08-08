Breaking News
Puppy found in paper bag
“Husband and wife” dogs up for adoption together

Animals and Wildlife

by: Suzie Hunter

(WTNH)–Meet Suzie and Simba!

This bonded pair of two-year-old German shepherds are up for adoption together at Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.

“They’re actually husband and wife,” said Laura Burban, director of the shelter.

Suzie is outgoing and playful and Simba is easy-going, but both are “medium energy” dogs.

Burban tells us the pair were bred together and had many puppies before arriving at the shelter a few weeks ago. The shelter hopes they can be adopted together.

“They really like hanging out with each other,” said Burban, “they’re really sweet together.”

Both are house trained, micro-chipped, vaccinated and spayed and neutered.

