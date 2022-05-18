Conn. (WTNH) — While it may seem like a good idea to assist a newborn fawn, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said it’s best to leave the deer alone.

DEEP noted that May is the time of year when many species are raising their young, including white-tailed deer. Doe commonly leave their fawn for long periods of time during their first few weeks of life, and the only time a doe will be with a fawn is during feeding times.

When approached, newborn fawns will instinctively freeze and lay motionless, DEEP said.

If you come across a fawn, DEEP advises the public to leave it alone, as a doe is likely nearby.

“If you care, leave it there,” DEEP said.

A fawn that is truly orphaned and in distress will walk around aimlessly and call out for several hours.