Injured eagle rescued in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– An injured eagle was rescued in Thomaston on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Environmental Police say that the eagle was hurt and unable to fly when it was found by a hiker in Thomaston.

That hiker, Joe Colombie, carried the eagle to where he was able contact officers for help. He explained what happened on his Facebook.

Officer Chickos then responded and warmed the eagle in his truck due to the low temperatures.

He was then able to transport the injured bird to a rehabilitation center where the animal is now recovering.