Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees

(WTNH) - Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.

So how do you know if you have a problem with the Emerald Ash Borer or Gypsy Moths?

Chris Martin, the Director of the CT DEEP Department of Forestry said, "If you have a tree that has no leaves on it and it's an oak or an ash, it's likely dead from the Gypsy Moth or the Emerald Ash Borer."

Since these insects are known to cross state lines through firewood, the Department of Forestry have strict regulations in place to keep out-of-state firewood from coming into Connecticut.

The Department of Forestry also has to watch out for other invasive insects and bugs that are inching closer to our state, like the Asian Longhorn Beetle, found just north of us in Worchester, Mass.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also has their eyes on the Spotted Lanternfly, which has come as close as Pennsylvania. If it starts spreading into Connecticut, that could be devastating to hops, orchards, and grapevines which would have a major impact on the agricultural industry.

