Leghold trapping prompts concern in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A reward is being offered for information leading to whoever illegally set an animal trap in Branford, which then caught an opossum.

Eve Robitaille spent the afternoon Sunday with her family in the backyard when they noticed an opossum caught in a trap.

“It was right here where the volleyball net was,” Robitaille said. “When I got to her, I wasn’t sure if she was alive. Her little ear moved, her eye blinked and she had a trap on her nose.”

The jaws of the trap clamped on her face. News 8 decided to cover most of her injuries.

Robitaille added, “I was horrified. I’m an animal lover and a little opossum laying in your backyard when you know you were just up here the night before. It was horrific because it was such a big trap.”

The trap was hard to open. It took the neighbors and a police officer to free the animal. She is severely injured and has a broken jaw.

Eunice Demond, a wildlife rehabilitator, said, “she also had a broken toe most likely from trying to grab at the trap and trying to get it off her face. The amount of pressure that trap has is unbelievable.”

Demond is rehabilitating the opossum named Chia. She said whoever set the trap is breaking the law because it’s not trapping season and it’s not legal where and how the trap was placed.

Demond added, “it has to be in a burrow or underwater. It can’t be just left out. This trap was obviously left out in somebody’s backyard. It wasn’t secured in anyway or she wouldn’t not have been able to drag it along with her.”

Demond told News 8 that a trap like this can cause serious injuries. She said, “if it was attached to something, they probably would have lost a finger. A child, it would have crushed their hand or their toes. A dog or a cat, it is going to do some serious damage.”

Robitaille hopes the person responsible for setting the trap is caught.

“It’s big enough to clap on to a dog, or a cat or a child. But it doesn’t matter who it is. It is inhumane, the pain that animal must have felt. And it could have been me or you,” said Robitaille .