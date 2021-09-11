Motorcyclist injured, trying to avoid collision with bear on Roxbury Road in Washington

WASHINGTON, Conn., (WTNH)– A motorcyclist and passenger were injured after attempting to avoid a bear on Roxbury Road in Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Responding officers say the motorcyclist was traveling north on Roxbury Road when a bear ran across the roadway. The driver, Robert Zaccagnini, lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid the bear came to an uncontrolled stop.

Zaccagnini sustained minor injuries and refused medical care. The passenger, Lisa Zaccagnini, was brought to Hartford Hospital due to more serious injuries.

