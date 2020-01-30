Local shelter pup in Animal Planet’s ‘Dog Bowl’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– You’ve heard of the “Puppy Bowl” but for the past couple of years, Animal Planet has been hosting the “Dog Bowl,” showcasing older dogs that are looking for their forever homes — and a local dog is in on the action.

Ivy is a ten-year-old pit bull terrier at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Volunteers describe her as one of their best — she’s friendly, she’s great at going at walks on a leashes, and she loves to play.

Ivy’s love of play is bringing her to this weekend’s biggest stage for shelter dogs — Dog Bowl!

“She had a good time,” said Deb Wan, the New Haven Animal Shelter volunteer who brought Ivy to New York to film the show in October. “A good adventure out and that’s really all that matters.”

“It was a very long day, there’s always a handler from humane society on hand to make sure all of the dogs are safe and having fun, so we felt like we were being taken care of, she seemed to enjoy herself.”

That’s a far cry from how Ivy arrived at the shelter. Volunteers believe she was abandoned right after Christmas 2018. She’s been at the shelter ever since.

“We’d love to see her in a home because she’s so nice, she’s so friendly,” said Wan.

They’re hoping this publicity helps her find her forever home.

“She’s still very active with a lot of love to give so we’re hoping somebody sees this or the Dog Bowl and wants to adopt her.”

The volunteers at the shelter are also hoping this extra attention helps with their other adoptable animals too. They have about 15 dogs and 8 cats in need of a loving home.