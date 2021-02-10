Love is in the air at Mystic Aquarium this Valentine’s Day with some penguins mating for life

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– In Mystic, we are at the underwater viewing area for the Penguin Pavilion at Mystic Aquarium. We are told at this exhibit love is always in the air, especially so with Valentine’s Day just coming up in a few days.

Celebrating that special day will be fourteen pairs of penguins who all mate for life, and there are some pretty interesting stories here including one pair which are great grandparents to other penguins.

“They have had several offspring over the years and their offspring have even gone to have their offspring, and even their own offspring so they are great grandparents in our colony. They’re one of our predominant family lines,” said Tracy Camp, Supervisor of Penguins.

The eggs usually hatch between 38 and 42 days so any day now we may see some new chicks running around this nesting area.

