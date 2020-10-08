Madison teen earns Eagle Scout rank for his work with ospreys in Branford

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Madison teen has earned the rank of Eagle Scout for his work helping the local osprey population.

Tristan Kolb, 16, joined News 8 Wednesday to talk about his work and how the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is using his research.

Tristan says he started as an osprey steward several years ago, encouraged by a family friend. Part of his work as a steward involved checking already established osprey nest structures in the North Haven area to track the bird’s population.

When it came to planning for his Eagle Scout project, the decision was obvious. He – with assistance from friends and mentors – built an osprey bird nest on long poles and erected it in a marsh in Branford in 2019. It wasn’t until a year later, but ospreys began to nest in his structure!

“I didn’t want to do the typical ‘build a bench project’,” said Tristan. “I wanted to do something to benefit the community with respect to nature and especially with the osprey population. The resurgence of the osprey population in Connecticut is such a positive issue. Each year the ospreys return to the same nest to lay their eggs and raise their chicks. To add a new nesting structure to the estuary marshes will help entice and maintain a healthy local osprey population for many years.”

According to Tristan’s family, “The new nesting structure will allow the ospreys to have a safe nest. Not only will this platform help the osprey population in Branford, but it will also provide a great place for bird watching off Linden Shores…The typical life span of an osprey is 7- 10 years so it is hoped that the same pair will return each year to the same nest.”

Tristan’s results were shared through the Connecticut Autobahn Society to CT DEEP. To find out more: https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Fact-Sheets/Osprey.