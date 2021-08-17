Man arrested for animal cruelty after leaving his dog in hot car outside Milford Walmart

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police have arrested a man after he is accused of leaving a dog in a hot car on Monday.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart parking lot on Boston Post Road for the report of a dog that was left in a car. It was reported that the dog appeared to be in distress.

Investigation led to the owner, who was identified as Michael Cappetto of Milford.

Cappetto is accused of leaving his dog in the car for approximately one hour with no water and no air conditioning.

He was charged with cruelty to animals and will appear in court next month.