Maritime Aquarium to open new seal exhibit ‘Pinniped Cove’ on World Oceans Day

by: WTNH Staff

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the Maritime Aquarium is unveiling the largest exhibit in its history.

They built a new harbor seal habitat called Pinniped Cove.

Guests will be able to watch from above and below the surface as seals dive, twirl, and bob in the 22-foot-deep exhibit.

Their new home is more than eight times bigger than the previous exhibit.

Also opening Tuesday for World Ocean’s Day, the 4-D theater. To make the occasion, the aquarium is offering a free viewing in the theater.

