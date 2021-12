BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A big day Tuesday for the new mayor-elect of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Harry the Guinea Hog piglet has taken the oath of office.

From what we hear, Harry is not afraid to get ‘down in the mud’ when it comes to politics. We just hope things don’t get too dirty during his 12-month term.

If Harry is unable to fulfill his duties, runner-up Clara the Bison is ready to take over.