MISSING: Hound mix wearing purple collar scared off by fireworks in Northford

NORTHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another reminder that illegal fireworks are not only dangerous, but they can also be really upsetting to small children, veterans suffering from PTSD, and pets.

A search effort is underway Friday in Northford to find a dog that ran away because she was spooked by fireworks.

Coco the 11-year-old hound mix wearing a purple collar has been missing since Saturday night, June 26. Her owner says neighbors set off some M-80s and she took off.

Liz Wood, Coco’s owner, said, “Scared her right out of the fenced-in yard. She pushed through under the fence. Some neighbors saw her, said she was scared out of her mind, and we haven’t seen her since.”

If you think you’ve seen Coco, call 203-815-5798 or 203-906-6887.