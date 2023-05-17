NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A moose was hit and killed by a car on Route 15 Northbound in North Haven Wednesday morning, state police said.

According to police, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. near Exit 63.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called to the scene to remove the animal.

While the driver was not injured, the car suffered extensive damage to the windshield and hood.

While it’s common to spot moose in Connecticut — as they often travel from Canada and end up in northern parts of the state — DEEP said the animals can pose a serious threat if they wander onto roads. It is 30 times more likely that a car crash involving a moose will end in a human fatality than a car crash involving a deer, DEEP said.

Moose can also feel threatened or become aggressive around humans; DEEP said moose should not be approached under any circumstances.

DEEP urges the public to report moose sighting to the DEEP Wildlife Division here.