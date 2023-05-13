WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Home surveillance footage shows a moose making its way through a Waterbury neighborhood on Friday.

Katie Velez sent News8 footage of the moose crossing through an East Mountain neighborhood. The moose is being monitored by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and has been identified as a juvenile who has been moving through the Enfield, Windsor and Bloomfield areas. The moose was last sighted in Windsor within a mile of Interstate 91.

Connecticut’s moose population is small, about 100 animals, according to DEEP. Young male moose search for new territory in the spring and can pose a serious threat to public safety, particularly on roadways.

Moose are usually wary of people, report DEEP, but can become aggressive and unpredictable when they feel threatened. They should not be approached even if they appear tame.

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway, DEEP requests that you report the sighting to Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.