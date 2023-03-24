BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — A moose was on the loose Friday morning!

A district paid firefighter of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department was driving around Friday morning when he caught sight of two moose crossing the street on Center Hill Road in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Barkhamsted.

See the video below:

Video courtesy Lieutenant Kevin Archer

It’s common to spot moose in Connecticut; they’re often traveling from Canada and can end up in northern parts of the state.

Last year, fire and police crews came to the rescue to save a moose that became stuck in a fence in Barkhamsted.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection urges the public to report moose sightings to the DEEP Wildlife Division here.