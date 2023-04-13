EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A moose is on the loose in East Granby!

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is urging drivers to take caution after a moose was spotted in the area of Route 20, within five miles of Interstate-91.

While the moose population is small across Connecticut, they can pose a serious threat to public safety if they wander onto roads, DEEP said. During this time of year, young moose may disperse across long distances while in search of new areas to occupy.

DEEP urged drivers to be aware during this seasonal period of activity, driving slow and staying aware of animals near or on the road. Moose are darker in color and stand much taller than deer; when struck, they often end up impacting car windshields.

It is 30 times more likely that a car crash involving a moose will end in a human fatality than a car crash involving a deer, DEEP said.

In addition to car crashes, moose may feel threatened or become aggressive around humans. They might also display unpredictable behavior when they wander into populated areas. DEEP said that under no circumstances should a moose be approached.

Any moose sighted near a major highway like I-91, I-84, or I-95 should be reported to the DEEP Emergency Dispatch at (860) 424-3333. All other moose sightings can be reported online here.