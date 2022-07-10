NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge residents were not be the only ones enjoying the sun on Friday, as the Woodbridge Connecticut Police Department shared a few reports of mountain lion sightings on its Facebook page.

One report came on Salem Road, with another less than five minutes away on Pease Road. The WPD said a mountain lion did have “an encounter” on a family’s lawn. There was no contact between the family and the mountain lion.

While the reports are not confirmed as “true sightings,” they were reported to CT DEEP.

The WPD included tips to keep in mind should you find a big cat such as a mountain lion.

1. Be mindful of small pets and small children wandering too far away from your sight line.

2. Do Not Approach! Give it space to turn around without feeling threatened to get away from you and your family.

3. Make yourself BIG. Do not bend, squat, or sit down. Arms over your head, with a jacket or sweatshirt.

4. Don’t Run. This can trigger a chase. Stay facing the big cat and try not to turn your back to it.

5. Make noise. Be as loud as you can paired with being as big as you can.

6. Fight back. If it really comes down to it do what you have to do to deter it from following you. Throw rocks, sticks, etc to scare it off.