MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A whale of a tale down at the Mystic Aquarium: they are hoping to add more beluga whales to its popular exhibit.

The aquarium is currently home to three belugas.

They are waiting for approval from the Federal Government to transfer five belugas that were born in Canada.

The aquarium is home to the largest outdoor beluga whale habitat in the country.

The new ones would be part of a research program.