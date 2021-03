MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — In case you didn’t have it on your calendar, Monday is World Seal Day! Mystic Aquarium is celebrating the occasion with two new additions to their Harbor Seal colony.

Harper and Snug are two female pups born at the aquarium last May. They weigh about 70 pounds now.

Both score a 10-out-of-10 on the cuteness meter.