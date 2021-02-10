Mystic Aquarium joins effort in saving 6 stranded sea turtles

In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 photo, a loggerhead turtle swims in a tank at a marine animal rehabilitation center near Boston. Warmer waters in New England are proving attractive to sea turtles, but with a catch. Many are swimming north only to be trapped by cooling waters. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Six sea turtles are showing signs of improvement after being part of a mass stranding on Cape Cod.

The Kemps Ridley turtles are being rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium as well as several other facilities around the country. It is a collaborative effort to save the sea turtles which are considered critically endangered.

Rescuers at the aquarium say the turtles were cold-stunned when they were discovered unresponsive along several Cape Cod beaches in the fall.

“For whatever reason, these guys didn’t make it back down south in time before the cold fronts came up here. So hundreds of turtles stranded,” said Sarah Callan, Asst. Mgr. Animal Rescue Program. “Unfortunately in this hypothermic state in Massachusetts.”

It’s my birthday and I was paid to go to @mysticaquarium today for work, so here’s a turtle. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/I1Gmp7ZvbG — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) February 10, 2021

The turtles, which are common on the Cape in the warmer weather, are recovering well and will most likely be transported down south once they are cleared to be released.