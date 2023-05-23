NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Happy World Turtle Day!

Mystic Aquarium is celebrating World Turtle Day by sharing its mission to release a kemp ridley sea turtle named Spunky and they need your help!

Spunky was found off the coast of cape cod in grave condition last November. He was cold-stunned and hypothermic, according to the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue team.

Spunky, the kemp ridley sea turtle who was nursed back to health by rescuers at Mystic Aquarium. (IMAGE CREDIT: Mystic Aquarium)

The cold-stunned condition can cause severe health complications or death for sea turtles, who are now classified as vulnerable and endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Spunky and 12 other sea turtles received world-class care from Mystic Aquarium. Spunky faced several health cares during his stay with the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue team. Spunky is one of the last turtles to get released because he suffered from lingering pneumonia and buoyancy issues.

Despite the hardships, Mystic Aquarium said Spunky displayed a strong will to survive and became a beloved member of their team.

Mystic Aquarium is asking for help from the public to raise $6,000 through a collaborative fundraising effort to release Spunky, and other turtles down south to ensure their survival for future generations.

The funds will be split between the Animal Rescue Center (ARC) and Turtles Fly Too Inc., a non-profit that secures airplanes, covers fuel costs and finds pilots to help pick up and release the endangered turtles.

Those interested in making donations to help Spunky and other sea turtles can click here.