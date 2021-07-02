Mystic Aquarium offering new sea lion show

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium has launched a new show featuring California sea lions.

The show called “Connecting with Conservation,” is a high-energy performance featuring big splashes.

The show began on July 1 in the Foxwoods Marine Theater.

“We are ecstatic to see the return of sea lions shows with ‘Connecting with Conservation’,” said Sarah Dunn, Supervisor of California Sea Lions. “Not only are guests learning about conservation and these incredible animals, but the shows also provide the sea lions with an important enrichment opportunity, benefiting their mental health.”

The shows occur at 11:30, 1:30, and 3:30 every day. Beginning on July 3, a 4:30 p.m. show will be available during the summer.