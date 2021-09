MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium is saving the lives of marine animals through an innovative program.

Supplies and equipment are stored in local organizations’ facilities to provide first responders quick access and streamline their response time getting animals the help they need.

The aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program primarily helps marine mammals and sea turtles in need of support along the coastlines of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Fishers Island, New York.