Mystic Aquarium releases abandoned seal pups

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Three male harbor seals are getting another chance at life, thanks to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team.

On Thursday, the group released the trio back into the sea at a private shoreline in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The group was named after famous authors: Hemingway, Dragon, and Fitzgerald.

They were originally rescued by Marine Mammals of Maine after being abandoned.

Hemingway was treated for pneumonia, anemia, and infection. Dragon was treated for infection and some wounds, and Fitzgerald received supplemental care for a corneal ulcer and infection.

After each seal was given a clean bill of health, they were deemed ready for “life at sea.”

The trio brings the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team’s seal rescue total to 12 for 2019.