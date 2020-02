MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for the perfect Valentine’s day car for that special someone in your life is over. Mystic aquarium has created the “punniest set of cards of your favorite species to choose from.”

The cards include messages like “You are ‘shrimply’ the best,” “Valentine, I’m stuck on you,” and “I’m glad you’re a friend and not an anemone.”

You can download the set here now: http://bit.ly/MysticAquariumValentines