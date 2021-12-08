Mystic Aquarium rescues 6 endangered sea turtles

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium has rescued six endangered sea turtles.

The Kemp’s Ridley Turtles were rescued after they were found cold and stunned in Massachusetts. Their normal habitat is warmer waters down south.

Right now, the aquarium is nursing them back to health and they hope to return them to the ocean when they’re strong enough.

Kemp’s Ridley turtles are the smallest marine turtles in the world. They were first discovered in Florida in 1906.

If you find marine mammals or turtles in need of help, call the aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program Hotline at 860-572-5955 EX. 10.