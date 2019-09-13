Mystic Aquarium to release four seals to sea

(WTNH) — Four harbor seal pups are being released back into the ocean on Friday!

Each seal pup was considered to have been abandoned shortly after birth and were initially rescued by Marine Mammals of Maine.

Wade, Carroll, Christie and Shelley will be released back to sea Friday morning at Blue Shutters Beach in Rhode Island.

Mystic Aquarium released two young seals rescued in January back into the ocean over the summer. Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team rehabs dozens of animals every year.