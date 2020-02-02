Mystic Aquarium’s Sea Lion with an episodic rescue saga featured in their Super Bowl posts, children’s book written about him

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Astro the sea lion, who resides at Mystic Aquarium and is featured in their Super Bowl social posts, now has a children’s book written about him and his episodic rescue and rehabilitation story.

According to the aquarium, in 2006 Astro was stranded as a pup off the coast of California. He was rescued and rehabilitated by a marine mammal center in the area. Hope was high for Astro, but when they released him, Astro became stranded again.

The marine center went through a second rehabilitation and release process with Astro, but he returned a third time.

This time, he made his way inland to an area day school, where – at the time – a ‘walk-a-thon’ was taking place. Mystic Aquarium reports that Astro completed a quarter-mile of the walk-a-thon before a team from the marine center rescued him a third time.

Marine workers ultimately decided that he would not acclimate to life at sea and was therefore deemed non-releasable by federal agencies.

In early 2008, Astro was brought across the country to his forever-home, Mystic Aquarium.

The aquarium now has a children’s book for sale in the gift store about his story!

On Super Bowl Sunday, Mystic Aquarium featured a video of Astro lounging in his enclosure captioning it “New Englanders waking up and remembering that the Patriots are not playing in the big game for the first time in three years.”