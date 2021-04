Conn. (WTNH) — National Dog Bite Prevention Week began Sunday, and a group of vets, behavior experts, and insurance representatives want to keep you safe.

The group is concerned about socializing dogs after a year of lockdowns and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. They urge you to make sure your dogs are healthy, get outside for leash training regularly, and known how to approach other people’s pets responsibly.

There will be a Facebook live event with more tips Monday at 1 p.m.