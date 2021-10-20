Naugatuck community rallies to save dog hit by a car

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Peaches the dog has been feeling anything but Peachy since Sunday when police say someone hit her with a car on Calvin Street and left her for dead.

Peaches was suffering from serious injuries and someone noticed her struggling to walk. That’s when Animal Control was called.

“It was heartbreaking,” described Officer Brittany Tooth of Naugatuck Animal Control.

They took Peaches to the Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine in North Haven. They said the surgeries Peaches needed would cost about $8,000.

The community of Naugatuck rallied around an idea to hold a Pasta Dinner Fundraiser. Peaches got the surgery.

“I think that’s outstanding,” said Brittany Hurlburt, a Certified Technician at Central Hospital. She says when Peaches was first brought to the animal hospital she was in bad shape.

“She was sad. She was painful,” said Hurlburt. “She was very reserved. She couldn’t barely walk.”

But, when News 8 met up with Peaches on Wednesday afternoon, she was friendly with Hurlburt (one of the staff members who nursed the dog back to better health after the surgeries).

“She had surgery on both of her legs,” Hurlburt explained. “Her left leg here she had a luxated hip….they went in and removed the head of her femur….the other leg had a fracture on it…Orthopedic surgeries — especially with board-certified surgeons — they are not cheap but you’re essentially paying for the best of the best.”

Officer Tooth says they believe Peaches was dumped along Calvin Street — abandoned. She says Peaches was spotted hiding in a nearby cemetery.

“And she went into survival mode hiding, no longer depending on people or trusting them,” said Officer Tooth. “When we say dumped we literally mean that people will just take their dogs and they’ll either take the collars and leashes off and walk away. We’ve had people open the car door, put the dog out, and drive away.”

Officer Tooth says that kind of abandonment can traumatize a dog. And she says it’s happened more and more often locally and around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a hard time for everybody,” she said. “We’re [animal control shelters] all full. We’re all trying to help.”

There is help out there for pet owners. Officer Tooth says don’t abandon your pets. If you need help, always check in with your town’s animal control or check out a nearby food bank that may also get donations of pet food.

The number to Naugatuck Animal Control is (203) 729-4324.

As for Peaches, she’s now up and walking around at the animal hospital and she’s starting to show some love to the medical staff that’s taking care of her.

In fact, one of them is thinking about one day adopting her and giving the pup a safe, loving forever home.