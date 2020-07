NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving his dog in a hot car over the weekend.

Andre Rodrigues, 46, was arrested Sunday.

Police were called to the Walmart parking lot Sunday morning. They used a thermometer and found the temperature inside the car was at least 99 degrees.

Witnesses told police the dog was left alone in the hot car for about a half-hour.