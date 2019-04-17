Animals and Wildlife

Nebraska cellist performs for shelter dogs

PAPILLION, NE. (WTNH) - A cellist performer plays for a different type of venue.

Cheryl Wallace is helping a Nebraska animal shelter keep their puppies relaxed and ready for adoption. 

Wallace says when she first gets there, her audience is a bit rowdy, but as she continues to play for them their curious eyes start to close.

She says it seems to be helping the dogs calm down and veterinarians say there are benefits of having dogs listen to music, like how it lowers their stress response to an environment like a shelter.

