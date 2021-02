One of eight horses seized from a farm in Montville after they were found neglected are now in state custody and up for adoption. – 021821

(WTNH) — Eight horses seized from a farm in Montville are now in state custody and up for adoption.

Officials say the horses were malnourished and neglected when they were taken from laurel ledge farm.

Related: CT Att. General moves for state custody of neglected horses seized from Montville farm

They were nursed back to health at the state’s Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation program in Niantic. Their former owner has been charged with animal cruelty.