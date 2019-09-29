Newtown man knocked to the ground by black bear near Lake Zoar

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newtown man hiking in the area of Lake Zoar was knocked to the ground by a black bear Saturday.

The Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police reported Sunday that the man, 38, encountered the bear while hiking in the woods. After being knocked down, the man was able to safely get away; the bear fled into the woods.

CEP officers searched the area but were not able to locate the black bear. Wildlife biologists have set a trap in the area and will monitor it.

The man who was hiking was taken to Danbury Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reminds the public in a release that it is always safer to observe a wild animal from a distance, and that if you run into a bear, “advertise your presence with noise or movement and walk slowly away. Never attempt to feed or attract black bears.”