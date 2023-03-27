A Connecticut State Police K9 is set to receive body armor as a donation from a nonprofit organization, in the coming weeks.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K9 is set to receive body armor from a nonprofit organization, in the coming weeks.

K9 Zedo with Connecticut State Police will receive a stab and bulletproof vest as a donation from the Vested Interest in K9s.

The potentially life-saving vest will be embroidered with the statement “in memory of Susan Bidorini,” according to a release from the Connecticut State Police.

State police K9 Zedo, officer locate wanted man in Lebanon with suspected fentanyl

K9 Zedo (SOURCE: CSP) K9 Zedo (SOURCE: CSP)

The nonprofit’s mission is to aid law enforcement K9s by providing them with bulletproof and stab proof vests. The body armor is custom fitted, U.S. made and NIJ-certified.

The nonprofit has provided 5,008 vests at a value of $6.9 million to law enforcement K9s since it was established in 2009.

There are an estimated 300,000 law enforcement K9s in the United States, according to Vested Interest in K9s.

The program is open to dogs in the United States that are actively employed and are at least 20 months old.

For a K9 to be eligible, they must work in law enforcement or a related agency. K9s with expired vests are also eligible.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1800 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs. They all come with a five-year warranty.

If you would like to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s you can visit their website or call 508-824-6978.

Donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.