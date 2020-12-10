Nonprofit ECAD pairs ‘successor dogs’ with human partners to help them regain a little freedom

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)– Service dogs train year round. Now the newest class from a local nonprofit is paired with their human partners all to help them regain a little freedom.

It’s training day for some hard working pups

“I don’t consider her a pet, I consider her a battle buddy. And for most military people they’ll understand what that means. It means that you’re willing to do anything you have to just for that friendship,” said Kevin Conlon, Iraq War Vet.

They’re spending the week with their new human companions, getting to know know the ropes. This newest class of ECAD service dogs are known as successor dogs, a second service dog for an individual who has grown accustomed to the extra help and that indescribable bond.

“I do suffer from some PTSD and some from nightmares from my deployments. If I go out of crowds like supermarket, it’s very difficult. It takes longer than usual because I’m more or less scanning everyone where is with the service dog I really don’t anything but her,” said Conlon.

A big part of service dog training is getting them used to social situations. That’s tough in a pandemic, but ECAD has gotten creative with recreating some of those real world distractions.

“I had to think way outside the box. Thank goodness for YouTube so we had dogs barking for eight hours for him to get the dogs used to other dogs barking, and babies crying, and cats meowing,” said Conlon.

It’s a lot of work; but all to help these clients regain a little bit of freedom.

“The limited things I can’t do in public, I can actually go do now,” said Conlon.