North Carolina dog gives birth to green puppy

CANTON, N.C. — You’ve heard of Clifford the Big Red Dog, but what about Hulk the Bright Green Puppy?

That’s right, one dog in North Carolina gave birth to a beautiful, special litter of eight puppies. Among the cuties was Hulk.

Shana Stamey and her family said they were excited for their white Greman Sheperd, Gypsy, to give birth but were surprised when the fourth puppy came out green.

“I realized the puppy was moving, and he was lime green,” Stamey told WLOS.

Thankfully, Gypsy’s veterinarian said there was nothing wrong with the puppy.

So, why are some puppies born green?

“The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there and that tends to stain them,” Junaluska Animal Hospital veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianciulli said.

Meconium is an infant mammal’s earliest stool.

The coloring will fade after a few weeks.

“Mom licks it away until I bathe it and then, I guess after a couple of weeks, it will finally like fade out,” Stamey said.

Before settling on Hulk, the family tried out a few other options.

“We thought about Gremlin, yeah, Pistachio. We call him Mr. Green sometimes.”

His coloring has already started to fade to yellow, but even so, the family is still calling themselves lucky.

“A good luck charm,” Stamey said. “We think so. He’s pretty special.”