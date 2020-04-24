Norwalk veterinarian diagnoses one of the first cats with coronavirus in U.S.

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two cats living in separate areas of New York state are the first pets in the country to test positive for COVID-19.

Doctor Melissa Salgado, a veterinary criticalist at VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center in Norwalk, diagnosed the second cat in the country whose owner previously tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Salgado said, “The cat presented with symptoms of upper respiratory infection so sneezing, coughing, watery nose, nasal discharge, and eye discharge and lethargy.”

While the symptoms were mild, she said she was suspicious based on the symptoms and no history of respiratory illness.

“I think there is possibly and increased risk if they were an indoor/outdoor cat,” Salgado said.

Testing for these animals is more thorough and invasive than it is for humans.

“Testing requires swabs of the nose, of the mouth, and the conjunctiva of the eyes, as well as fecal testing,” Salgado explained.

The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend widespread testing of domestic animals, but they do have some recommendations for you:

Don’t let pets interact with people from outside the household,

Keep your pets indoors,

Maintain social distancing while going on walks,

Avoid dog parks or public places during the pandemic.

Salgado added, “We do not know whether there is any evidence that they can transmit it to each other and there is no evidence at this time to say that they can transmit it back to people.”

The tests used on animals are not the same as the human tests so they are not taking resources away from humans with the virus. All animal cases seem to be milder and all of the cats are expected to make full recoveries.