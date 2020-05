BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — A Boston Police officer got creative when trying to capture a zoo’s escaped peacock this week.

To try to catch the bird named Snowbank, the officer searched for a peacock mating call on his cell phone, and it worked!

A spokesperson for the Franklin Park Zoo says it is mating season so the bird probably did venture out in search of a female peacock.

The zoo says Snowbank is back home and doing just fine.