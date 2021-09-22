Beavers in a brook: Old Lyme homeowners says beaver dam causing his yard to flood, house to sink

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner in Old Lyme says his property is now more marsh than yard because a beaver dam is blocking a nearby brook.

On Wednesday, News 8 visited a home on Black Hall Pond where the owner says his property has been flooding for years. You can see what used to be his lawn is now a marsh. And worst of all, he says his house is sinking and there is structural damage.

The reason for all this, he says, is because on the other end of the pond near his home there is a brook which is now blocked by a beaver dam.

The blockage has caused the water to back up into the pond and onto his property. He says he has contacted the town and there is a state statute that would allow Old Lyme to clear that dam and then charge the property owner, but he says the town has not helped him.

He’s getting very frustrated because he says he does not want to lose his home.

Dave Berggen of Old Lyme explained, “To watch the rodents take over and the rodents have more rights than I do? I haven’t noticed them paying their taxes so something’s wrong with this picture too.”

If you take a look at the property from the perspective of the pond you can see the water now flows over the retaining wall just to the left of the dock. It used to sit two feet below it.