ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A close call for an own in Enfield over the weekend.

An owl was hit by a car Saturday night. A police officer was able to pet it and get it back on its feet.

The police department said on Facebook Sunday, “K9 Officer Bartolucci with the assistance of Officer Pinsker was able to pet this little guy and get him back on his feet. He gave a couple of ‘thank you’ hoots and flew off!! We’ll take a feel-good story to start 2021 right.”